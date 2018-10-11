Crawley author tells true tale of hard-won success

Crawley author Eugene D’Rozario is attending Crawley Library’s Local Author Fair on Saturday, October 13 (11am-2pm).

Eugene’s book The Endless Night is his autobiography of growing up in Bangladesh and India.

“The Endless Night is not only a true story about my childhood and young adulthood, but it is also about the young generation, not only giving them the sheer tenacity to value life but also helping them to understand why they need to value others.”

It is, Eugene says, an amusing and adventurous book – an uplifting memoir to inspire and charm young generations.

Published by Troubadour (www.troubador.co.uk), the book details a childhood of trial and suffering, but also offers a story of hope as Eugene triumphs through adversity. It is also a colourful tale populated with memorable characters.

As a child, Eugene grew up happily in a large middle-class family with his mother in a rural village while his father worked away in Darjeeling, India. But on September 5, 1962, a tragedy struck his family shattering their dreams, their happiness and their life.

“My mother died of a Cobra bite when I was ten,” says Eugene, explaining that the event left him in a heartbreaking situation, an unknown world without love or security.

“There followed a period of volatile vulnerability living in a boarding house; of suffering in the aftermath of the famine and the flood; as well as the atrocity of war and then having to cross to India on foot, which nearly cost me my life.”

Eugene pledged to himself that nothing was going to deter him from achieving success. With initiative and perseverance, he says he risked his life and plunged into the unknown, and in the end he achieved something extraordinary.

Follow Eugene on Twitter.

