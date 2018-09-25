Entries sought for Worthing open art exhibition

Open18 offers artists a chance to exhibit their work in Worthing Museum’s gallery space.

Emma Walder, WMA art curator, said: “This autumn, Worthing Museum & Art Gallery will be hosting our popular Open exhibition which celebrates artists across Sussex, offering those within the local community an exciting opportunity to exhibit their work within the museum’s distinguished gallery space.

"Submitting work to this exhibition is now open to anyone who lives or works in East or West Sussex, and amateur or professional artists of all ages are welcome to submit up to three pieces each, with the deadline for entries ending on Friday, October 5. Open18 has no specific themes, so the subject matter is completely open to artistic interpretation.

“For Open18 the chosen work will be carefully selected by three local judges and will be displayed in the Main Gallery from November 3 to March 30. These individuals include Alex Michon, director of Transition Gallery and former costume designer for The Clash, as well as artist Gary Goodman, art and design tutor at Northbrook MET, with the third judge yet to be announced. The criteria for the selection will be to choose a fair and representative mixture on the basis of quality and variety.”

Emma added:“The standard of the last Open exhibition was extraordinary, and we were pleasantly surprised with the wide range of people who submitted work to us, as we received submissions from people from every corner of Sussex. This exhibition grows each time we host it with hundreds of submissions entered every time.

"This year will be as well subscribed as always, and we’re anticipating even more entries than ever before. I’m really looking forward to working alongside the selectors and seeing the diverse range of work as we celebrate local artists of all ages both professional and amateur, so make sure you get your entries to us before the October 5. For more information on how to submit work to the upcoming Open 18 exhibition and to download an application form, visit worthingmuseum.co.uk or call 01903 221448.”

