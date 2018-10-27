Film review: Bohemian Rhapsody (4 out of 5)

Considering all the comings and goings of people involved in the project, we should be grateful that Bohemian Rhapsody has finally landed on the big screen.

Changing directors and lead actors puts a seed of doubt in minds as to how successful a film is likely to be.

However, it’s a worthy biopic of Freddie Mercury, and Queen.

There’s no argument that Rami Malek is great as the famed lead singer, but Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Gwilym Lee (Brian May) and Joseph Mazzello (John Deacon) also look and sound the part.

The movie takes us on a journey from when Mercury first joined the band right up to that remarkable performance at Live Aid.

With band members heavily involved in the project this was never going to be a warts and all objective view, plus it seems no one in Queen ever swore (just one four-letter word rather obviously thrown in).

However, we are shown Mercury’s downward spiral as he desperately tried to make real lasting friendships outside the band environment.

For me, though, the most interesting scenes were those showing how some of the well-known songs were created.

And, of course, there’s plenty of music to keep fans happy.

While Bohemian Rhapsody isn’t likely to pick up many awards, it’s an enjoyable tribute to the world-famous band and its remarkable lead singer.

Film details: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) 134mins

Director: Bryan Singer

Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol