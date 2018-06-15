Film review: Edie (3 out of 5)

We all have actors who become part of our life - we grow up watching them on TV, in films and even on the stage.

That’s certainly applicable with Sheila Hancock and me - we go back a long way, to the 60s in fact and Rag Trade on the small screen.

And, in her role as a university chancellor, she even handed my daughter her degree.

So it was joy to see her back in a leading role for this very British film.

She plays the title role, a woman in her twilight years who has spent decades looking after her infirm husband, a man who dominated their marriage completely before and after suffering a stroke.

When he passes away Edie is shepherded into the usual path by her daughter, selling her house and moving into a old people’s home.

But Edie has one happy memory - spending time with her dad camping and climbing hills and generally being outdoors.

So she embarks on a very tough solo trip - climbing the daunting Mount Suilven in Scotland.

However, on her travels she literally bumps into Jonny (Kevin Guthrie) and the two form a strong bond.

Hancock and Guthrie are excellent and have a great on-screen rapport.

And the idea behind the story is laudable - it’s never too late to take on tough challenges and face life head-on.

However, the plot seemed to meander somewhat and Jonny’s own rather unclear concerns rather muddied the waters.

And at one stage a mysterious samaritan appears seemingly just to help the story out of a hole.

But this is worth watching for Sheila Hancock alone, although the beautiful Scottish views also make it a delight.

Film details: Edie (12A) 102mins

Director: Simon Hunter

Starring: Sheila Hancock, Kevin Guthrie, Paul Brannigan

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol