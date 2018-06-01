First solo show by photographer Lily Simmons opens in North Laine, Brighton

Photographer Lily Simmons is holding her first solo exhibition in Brighton next week.

The show will be open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday, June 5-10, at Gallery 40, 40 Gloucester Road, North Laine.

Photography by Lily Simmons

‘Come Gather ‘Round People’ uses documentary and performance media to explore themes of family, fear and grief.

A brand-new project, titled ‘Touch’, will also be shown.

“Using photography as art therapy, I’ve learned to overcome personal struggles with mental health and memories of past experiences,” says Lily.

“By investigating problematic topics using my own parents as subjects, I like to challenge the norm of documentary photography and raise questions on what is socially acceptable within art photography practice.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to display my work in the great city of Brighton where diversity is welcomed with an open mind.”

Visit www.gallery40.co.uk to find out more.

Lily Georgina Simmons is a photographic artist living and working in the south east of England. She completed her BA Honours in Photography in 2017 from the University of Creative Arts, Farnham and has just been accepted onto the MA course at the University of Brighton to study Photography.

Visit www.lilygeorginasimmons.com.

