Fund-raising exhibition for "the little church in the field"

A fundraising art exhibition at St Hubert’s, Idsworth will feature exhibits from more 30 of the best professional artists, photographers and craftspeople in the region.

St Hubert’s Church in Idsworth lies on the West Sussex and Hampshire border. It is also known as “the little church in the field.”

Exhibition spokeswoman Deborah Richards said: “Part of the exhibition proceeds will go to-wards supporting the work of The Idsworth Church Friends Trust who are raising funds for a major programme of repair and refurbishment.

“St Hubert’s is recognised by many experts as an important landmark in the South Downs National Park. In addition, it possesses some significant wall paintings dating back to 1330.

“Due to the fantastic response from more than 800 visitors to the first exhibition last year, it has been extended to three days this year – September 14, 15 and 16, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, free admission.

“Many of last year’s artists are returning but some new ones will be joining them. The works will in-clude an exciting mix of land art installation, oils, watercolours, printmaking, illustration, textiles, jewellery, ceramics, sculpture, glass, sculpture and photography.

“The artists will respond to the theme of St Hubert’s Idsworth, inspired by the heritage and the South Downs landscape. Many of the artists involved have won recognition for their work. All their works are for sale with a wide range of prices. Many of the artists will be on hand to meet visitors and explain their working methods. It is a fantastic opportunity to meet some of the best artists working in this region.”

The venue is St Hubert’s Church, near Finchdean, PO8 0BA

Participating artists are: Jon Barrett-Danes – ceramic sculpture; Ruth Barrett-Danes – printmaker; Jean Bradley – fine artist; Ken Briffett – wood turner; Maureen Brigden – ceramic sculpture; Pol-ly Dutton – fine artist; Sue England – artist printmaker; Annie Evans – fine artist; Linda Foskett – enamel; Annie Flitcroft – ceramic sculpture; Chris Gilbert – printmaker; Robin Field – photographer; Mark and Rebecca Ford – land art; Jan Guest – ceramic art; Sandra Izzard – fine artist; Liz Keyworth – fine artist; Sarah Macrae – jeweller; Jessica Maier – printmaker; Andrea Martin – artist illustrator; Steven Mason – fine artist; Trudy Redfern – equestrian art; Karen Ongley-Snook - stained glass; and Deborah Richards – artist print-maker and sculptor.

