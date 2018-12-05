Glow Wild 2018 at Wakehurst: Pictures from the magical lantern trail and how to make sure you do not miss out

Hundreds of people have already visited Wakehurst to enjoy the beauty of its Glow Wild event.

The trail, which is open until December 16, features torches of fire and colourful lanterns, many made by local school children and volunteers.

Glow Wild at Wakehurst. Picture by Jim Holden

Families are invited to become a part of the living trail as they pick up a lantern at the start of the journey, which sets off from the Visitor Centre and ends at the Stables and Carriage ring with the chance to join a lantern-making workshop and enjoy a treat from the food stalls.

The largest living Christmas tree towers over the gardens, near Ardingly, helping infuse the whole event with festive spirit.

Glow Wild 2018 is open Thursdays to Saturdays from 4.30pm to 8pm until Sunday, December 16.

Tickets are £14 for adults and £8 for children aged four to 16, with free entry for children under the age of four.

Family tickets are also available, as well as discounts for Friends of Kew and Friends of Wakehurst.

For more information on the trail, and to book your tickets, visit www.kew.org/Wakehurst/whats-on/glow-wild-2018

