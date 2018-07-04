Hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie comes to Sussex cinemas

The award-winning hit West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be broadcast live to Sussex cinemas on Thursday, July 5 (7.20pm).

There will be screenings at: Picturedrome – Bognor Regis, Cineworld – Brighton, Odeon – Brighton, Duke of York’s – Brighton, Chichester Cinema at New Park, Cineworld – Chichester, Cineworld – Crawley, The Hawth – Crawley, Scott Cinemas – East Grinstead, Cineworld – Eastbourne, Odeon – Hastings, The Capitol – Horsham, The Picture House – Uckfield and Ritz Digital and Connaught Cinema – Worthing.

More2Screen has been appointed by Producer Nica Burns and Nimax Theatres to broadcast the award-winning five-star musical live by satellite from the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End, followed by a worldwide recorded roll-out in the autumn.

Inspired by a true story, this feel-good show has been thrilling audiences and critics alike since it opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017, before transferring to Shaftesbury Avenue’s Apollo Theatre.

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. He doesn’t quite fit in and is terrified about the future but he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant, loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps into the spotlight.

John McCrea, Josie Walker, Tamsin Carroll, Lucie Shorthouse and Phil Nichol lead a 24-strong company and an eight-piece band. With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and a hilarious book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, this musical is directed by Jonathan Butterell who was inspired to create Everybody’s Talking About Jamie after watching the Firecracker documentary film about the remarkable true story of Jamie Campbell and his mother Margaret.

Christine Costello, CEO of More2Screen, said: “We are very proud to be appointed by Nica Burns and Nimax Theatres to bring this fabulously successful West End production to musical theatre fans around the UK and Ireland, and then to a global audience. Although there have been an ever-increasing number of successful theatre events at the cinema, the live broadcast of a commercial West End musical production remains a rare occurrence. The enthusiastic response from our cinema partners, and rush to programme the live broadcast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, demonstrates what a hot ticket this is for cinema audiences.”

Visit www.jamieincinemas.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.