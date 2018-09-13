Important meeting for Shoreham's Ropetackle

Shoreham’s Ropetackle will be celebrating its busiest season yet with an annual meeting to which patrons and members of the community are invited (Tuesday, September 25,6.30pm, the Ropetackle Arts Centre).

Marketing manager Nicky Thornton said: “As well as brief presentations, live entertainment and a complimentary glass of wine for all those attending, a new fund-raising initiative will be launched on the night.

“The Centre is proud to be a successful and valued community hub. We thrive on the knowledge we make a real difference to the people of Adur and beyond as they come to our café, shows and films, hire rooms, and generally get involved. Our programme of events, from the big live acts to fun and educational activities, is second to none.

“Hardworking volunteers make it all possible. However, because we are a small venue and we keep ticket prices affordable in line with our charitable ethos, external funding is a vital part of the centre’s survival.

“This year’s annual meeting comes at a crucial moment when we are asking our Friends, volunteers and the community at large to support us in sustaining the success we have achieved and, at the same time, extending our outreach work to draw in those less familiar with the performances and activities we offer.”

Chairman of the Ropetackle Trust Martin Allen said: “Following the decision of Adur Council to decline our funding request, which then prevented us from accepting the offer of a further Arts Council grant, we’re launching a crowd-funding scheme that will help us make up the deficit. We are therefore relying on the active support of the community to help us achieve our £20k goal.

“I’m very happy to say we are now in active discussions with both Adur and the Arts Council with the prospect of renewing the funding in the future but, in the meantime, the crowd-funding project will help bring our finances back up to a sustainable level.

“During the meeting, there will be brief presentations about Ropetackle’s plans, activities and finances, music from popular local musicians and wine. The floor will then be opened up for questions, suggestions and ideas from the audience.”

