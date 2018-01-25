Love and Money is the theme for Glyndebourne’s art contest

The latest Glyndebourne Tour Art Competition launched on Monday, January 22, and organisers are inviting emerging artists of all ages (16+) to submit an artwork.

Contributed pieces must be based on the theme of Love and Money.

Spokeswoman Chloe Westwood said: “Love and Money are frequently at the heart of the action in opera, including the two works being staged for Glyndebourne Tour 2018. Verdi’s La traviata sees Violetta sell all her possessions in order to live with her true love Alfredo, while Massenet’s Cendrillon is based on the rags to riches love story of the poor Cinderella, swept off her feet by the dashing (and rich) Prince.

“The winning artwork will feature on the cover of 10,000 copies of the Glyndebourne Tour Programme and appear in an exhibition at Glyndebourne this autumn.

“Visual arts have always been an integral part of Glyndebourne, on and off the stage, and this annual competition offers a platform for artists to raise their profile. This year the age criteria is set at 16 years old plus, with no upper limit.”

Artists are invited to submit paintings, drawings, original prints, mixed media, photography and digital pieces (no video or sculpture). Submissions must work both as printed artwork for the programme cover and as an exhibition piece. The closing date for entries is July 6. Visit glyndebourne.com to find out more. As part of the prize, the winner will receive four free tickets to an opera as part of Tour 2018. Shortlisted entrants will win two tickets.

