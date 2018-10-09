New academy for magicians at Borde Hill

Halloween half term is the time for all apprentice witches and wizards to put their skills to the test to become a fully-fledged expert in magic. Put on your cloak, grab your broomstick, wave your wand and fly across to the ‘Borde Hill academy of witches and wizards’.

From October 20 – 31, young visitors will receive a treat from the head witch in her lair if they complete all the magical challenges in their spell book on the daily garden trail. £2 per trail plus admission, to include a spellbinding prize. There is also a bewitching concoction of activities to keep young witches and wizards entertained throughout half term, including the chance to don a glove and get up close and personal with some majestic owls, or hold a scary, hairy, creepy crawly.

The little ones will have a chance at carving some pumpkins

Creative hands can also make their own magic wand or carve a pumpkin masterpiece to add to a line of lit pumpkins threading through the garden during the ‘pumpkin glow’ event. The hocus pocus also includes spooky storytelling for families, face painting and on selected days, Halloween crafts to make and take home.

For more information visit www.bordehill.co.uk or call 01444 450326.

Borde Hill birds eye view