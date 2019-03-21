Novelist Kate Mosse becomes a visiting professor at Chichester University

Chichester-based best-selling author Kate Mosse is to become a visiting professor in creative writing and contemporary fiction at the University of Chichester.

Kate said: “I’m Chichester born and bred, so it’s a great pleasure to be asked to support my local university. I like the spirit of the University of Chichester, and its creative writing degrees are highly regarded in literary circles nationwide.

“There is also a healthy attitude to the ecology of writing and its history of successful alumni – of students of all ages – is to be celebrated.

“ I hope to bring the experiences of my career as an international-selling author, interviewer, editor and former publisher to the students of Chichester.”

Kate is the author of eight novels and short story collections. Her Languedoc Trilogy (Labyrinth, Sepulchre and Citadel) is to be followed by a new major quartet of historical novels covering 300 years of history set against the backdrop of the French Wars of Religion and the Huguenot Diaspora. The first title in the quartet, The Burning Chambers, is already an international number-one best-seller, and she is currently working on the second novel in the series, The City of Tears, for publication in May 2020.

Her Gothic fiction includes number one-bestselling The Winter Ghosts and The Taxidermist’s Daughter. In all, her books have been translated into 37 languages and published in more than 40 countries.

Her writing also extends to non-fiction, plays, essays and introductions.

As well as her writing career, Kate is also an advocate of creative writing and is the founder director of the Women’s Prize for Fiction. She was deputy chairman of the National Theatre until January 2019 and hosts the pre- and post-show interview series at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

Hugh Dunkerley, programme coordinator for the MA in creative writing at the University of Chichester, added: “We are delighted that Kate has agreed to become a visiting professor. She is a long-term friend of the university and our creative writing offering, and in 2001 she was awarded an honorary MA by us.

“Not only will her role as visiting professor really add to the experience of our creative writing students, but they will also benefit from her insights as a skilful and highly-successful author and her intimate knowledge of the publishing industry and of literary prizes.”

Kate will be reading from and discussing her latest number one bestselling novel, The Burning Chambers, at an event to be held at the University of Chichester’s Mitre Lecture Theatre on Tuesday, April 2 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The event is free of charge and open to the public, students and university staff. Tickets from the university website.

