Poet Mandy Pannett in Chichester

Poet Mandy Pannett is the guest at Chichester’s New Park Centre for the latest Open Mic Poetry session on Wednesday, May 2.

Mandy works freelance as a creative writing teacher. She is the author of five poetry collections, most recently Ladders of Glass, which she will be reading from on the night.

Open Mic organiser Barry Smith said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mandy to Chichester. Mandy is the poetry editor for Sentinel Literary Quarterly and has also edited anthologies for Earlyworks Press and SPM Publications, including Poems for a Liminal Age which was published in aid of Médecins Sans Frontières. She also writes reviews of poetry collections for Sentinel and South Poetry Magazine. She has won prizes in many national competitions and has been the adjudicator for others.

“Mandy is also a trustee of the South Downs Poetry Festival, and we’re very pleased that this event forms part of this exciting regional poetry celebration.

“Joining Mandy at New Park will be emerging Chichester poet, Hannah Brockbank reading from her first collection, Bloodlines, a book centred on the idea of an absent father which uses folklore, history and the natural world in the poems. Hannah’s poetry has been featured in magazines and prestigious anthologies.

“After Mandy and Hannah’s readings, local poets will have the chance to share the spotlight as they read their own new poems. We’re constantly delighted by the range and quality of the writing presented at the open mic.”

Entrance £5 on the door. For further information see www.sdpf.org. or call 07813244731.

