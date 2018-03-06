Range of artists at Littlehampton venue

A new month brings a new exhibition to Littlehampton’s Pier Road Coffee & Art.

Spokesman Mike La-Traille said: “We are pleased to be able to introduce a range of new artists to the gallery, including photographer Loz Scott with his range of landscape photography from the Sussex area, Sarah Duffield who creates paintings using mainly oils to create bold pieces of art and Mike Merry and Mark Hulme, another two painters who work across different subjects. Mark’s work includes some wonderful seascapes. Also joining us this month for the first time is Wendy Kirkwood who produces lovely textile and stone art.

“We are delighted to also be inviting back some of our regular artists with new pieces of work, such as textile artist Jane Taylor, photographers Dave Poulton, Kevin Hicks, and wildlife photographer Anthony Plummer.

“Our jewellery designers Mrs Jo Bangles, Amberlillys and Retro Geek all come with different styles of work for different ages and tastes. Leather designer Raff, who hand-makes all of his pieces from start to finish, is displaying some beautiful belts, dog leads and journal covers with journals. Dot Lawrie will also have more ceramic pieces on offer including many that would be make perfect Mother’s Day presents. Marjoire Paccini will also be returning with her ceramic pieces and some beautiful butterfly chokers

“We are pleased after the success of our basic photography course in January that local professional photographer Richard Ball is running another three-hour session on March 17. The course is designed to get you off the automatic and use the manual settings with more confidence. There are only five spaces remaining so contact us to book.”

The gallery are also having an external exhibition on the seafront at Rustington over Easter where a marquee will be showing the work of Kevin Hicks, Mike La-Traille, Lucy Harvey, Dave Poulton, Nicky Bainbridge and Jane Taylor.

“You can also find my work and Lucy’s at Monty’s Bakery in Littlehampton on the high street in addition to the gallery itself.

“During the Easter Holidays we will also be running some textile/sewing classes for children aged seven to 12. Local professional textile artist Jane Taylor will be running two separate one-hour sessions on April 4, priced £20 including materials, and will produce a finished item to take away.

“Please come and like us on www.facebook.com/pierroadcoffeeart where we keep you up to date with offers and new artists.”

New exhibitors are always welcome.

“If you are an artist and are looking for exhibition space to show your work then please contact us at Pier Road Coffee and Art, opposite the White Hart.”