Review: Tango Moderno, The Hawth

Being a lover of all things 'Strictly' I was anticipating a thrilling evening withVincent Simone and Flavia Cacace– but my goodness – it was the best dance show I that have ever seen.

Set in the back streets of a current day city it was a blending of Street dance with traditional ballroom and Latin styles.

The musicians were superb, especially the solo violinist Oliver Lewis, whose haunting and vigorous performance was the perfect accompaniment to Vincent and Flavia’s breathtaking tangos.

The narrator, Richard Marsh, with his clever prose told the audience that Dance is within all of us in our everyday lives.

To show us the stars of the show provided a sprinkling of their magic touch throughout the story and were supported by a very talented dance troupe and singer Rebecca Lisweski. Very clever sound effects and props completed the ensemble, including a scene on the underground. And who knew that every day house work chores could be such fun!

I would recommend anyone and everyone to go and see this superb show with its humour and outstanding routines. The show is currently on at The Hawth in Crawley until the 31 March and will continue its UK tour Southend and then Leeds.

For tickets click here

