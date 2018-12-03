Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet returns with Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet is back at Crawley’s Hawth on Tuesday, January 8 (4pm and 8pm), with Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece Swan Lake.

The ballet tells the magical tale of Princess Odette who has been turned into a swan by a wicked sorcerer’s curse.

At night Odette turns back into a woman but the spell can only be broken permanently by a man who pledges his heart to her alone.

A Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet spokesperson said: “Under the expert direction of Marina Medvetskaya, this acclaimed company combines classical training and technique with the best-loved Russian ballets, accompanied by a full orchestra, to entertain audiences in breathtaking style.

“With music from Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the story of the Prince and the Swan Princess, a tragic tale of love that triumphs over evil, is set to Tchaikovsky’s sublime, soaring dramatic score, performed by a live orchestra.

“Saint Petersburg Ballet Theatre has established itself as one of Russia’s leading classical ballet companies. It was founded in 1994 by Konstantin Tachkin who has continued to direct the company throughout it’s history.

Although the company performs frequently in its home city and throughout Russia it also has an enviable reputation for its international touring, giving up to 250 performances each and every year.”

Tickets cost £36 from The Hawth box office on 01293 553636. Alternatively, people can purchase tickets online at www.hawth.co.uk.

