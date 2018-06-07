See the stunning results of art therapy at HEADSCAPES exhibition in Brighton

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Headway East Sussex, a charity that offers rehabilitation and support services for people with brain injuries, will be exhibiting its HEADSCAPES art exhibition at the Jubilee Library in Brighton from June 11-17 during library opening hours.

Claire Benson, director of rehabilitation and reablement at Headway East Sussex, said: “Injuries to the brain are typically caused by strokes, tumours, accidents through sport or in the work place, road traffic accidents or by assault.

“Art as a therapy stimulates many parts of the brain on both the right and left sides, verbal and non-verbal, which works to improve the links between the component parts of the brain to make it stronger. Many people who never thought they could draw or paint discover their creative side by trying their hand at various forms of art.

“Sessions are inspired by accomplished artists and supported by art therapy volunteers who are trained to help clients explore the emotions and feelings they are experiencing and to express them through art. HEADSCAPES demonstrates how art can help relieve tension and anxiety by focusing on the present.

“Communication and social skills can also be improved by working as part of a group.”

Headway East Sussex provides a full range of day services, offering tailored rehabilitation and reablement programmes, as well as advice and support services across the whole of East Sussex, including Brighton and Hove and the West Sussex border.

