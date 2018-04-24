Steyning Festival tickets go on sale

Public booking has now opened for this year’s Steyning Festival.

Spokesman Nigel Hartley said: “The Steyning Festival happens every two years, and it starts on Saturday, May 26. It is a vibrant mix of music, dance, theatre, talks, walks, and community events. It is friendly, warm and stimulating and has treats in store for everyone who comes.

“Amongst the big names are Barry Cryer, Robert Webb, John Torode of Masterchef, Herbie Flowers, Julia Donaldson, Sir Malcolm Rifkin, Dame Floella Benjamin and Simon Nye, author of the popular The Durrells, the latest series of which has just hit our screens.

“But look beyond the big names and you find a fascinating mixture of interesting topics – anything from life on Mars, the science of singing, and the green revolution, to the relationship of Russia with Europe – and events to delight, entertain and challenge.

“You could try your hand at singing along with Bugsy Malone, take part in the Young Dancer of the Year event, find out about winning the carbon war in the Green Revolution, hear about the legacy of the First World War poets, enjoy the Steyning Live Lounge tenth-anniversary gig or be part of A Breakin’ Convention which includes master-classes on the art of hip-hop and streetfunk.

“If all that’s too active for you, you could take a sedate stroll to enjoy the Wiston Wonders, or you could sink a pint or two as the rag bag collective of musicians, wordsmiths, artists and vintage and classic car fans, known as the Raz Up, returns for another year.

“There are many events designed with children in mind, almost 20 of them. There are opportunities to meet the Gruffalo and its creator, but there’s also a Pirate Adventure and a chance to do your own art work in a giant mural under the expert guidance of children’s author and illustrator, Nick Sharratt.

“The adults, incidentally, can share breakfast with Julia Donaldson in the Big Top and discover why she is so passionate about providing books for children with hearing difficulties.

“And talking of the Big Top, youngsters can learn or improve their circus skills!

“For music lovers, one of the highlights must surely be a concert featuring Leonard Bernstein’s setting of the Chichester Psalms and a newly-commissioned work by Malcolm Singer.

“And with singers in mind, you can learn all about the science of music in an entertaining and copiously-illustrated talk by consultant radiologist and musician, Malcolm Johnston. If you prefer jazz or folk music that’s on offer too.

“And for the young at heart there’s a Soul II Soul DJ set with Grammy award-winning Jazzie B,”

Tickets: Steyning Bookshop or http://steyningfestival.co.uk.

