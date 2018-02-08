Sussex artists shortlisted for £15,000 national art prize

Four artists from Sussex have been shortlisted for this year’s prestigious Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize, the UK’s leading competition for British contemporary representational painting and drawing.

The artists are:

'Fug' by Samuel Herbert

Nicholas Archer from Peasmarch, Rye, for his oil on black sandcloth ‘In Shadows’.

Tony Field from Seaford East for his oil on board ‘A Rye Window’.

Samuel Herbert from Seaford for his oil on canvas ‘Fug’.

Paul Newland from Lewes for his oil on canvas ‘Late in the Day at the Town’s Edge’.

'A Rye Window' by Tony Field

Some 83 artists have been shortlisted for the prize out of 1,144 who entered this year’s competition.

The eventual winners will be selected from these works and announced on March 5 at an evening event at the Mall Galleries in London.

The Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize for representational art – art that seeks to capture the real world – offers total prize money of £30,000, comprising a first prize of £15,000 and a gold medal and a second prize of £4,000 alongside the newly introduced People’s Prize worth £2,000. Young artists aged 25-or-under compete for the Young Artist Award of £4,000.

For the fourth year running, the competition is also offering the Brian Botting Prize of £5,000. This will be awarded to an artist aged 30-or-under for an outstanding representation of the human figure.

'In Shadows' by Nicholas Archer

Visit www.lynnpainterstainersprize.org.uk to find out more about the competition.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.