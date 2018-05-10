Ten things coming up in the Chichester area!

Things you won't want to miss!

=1 Theatre. Present Laughter by Noël Coward, the opening play in the 2018 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season, finishes this weekend on May 12. Directed by Sean Foley, the cast is led by Rufus Hound as Garry Essendine, Katherine Kingsley as Liz Essendine and Tracy-Ann Oberman as Monica Reed. Tickets are available from Chichester Festival Theatre box office on www.cft.org.uk.



2 Music. The Leconfield Singers are offering a fundraising concert for the roof restoration project now under way at Chichester Cathedral. Their spring concert will be in the cathedral on Saturday, May 12, in collaboration with the Chichester Cathedral Restoration Fund, when they will perform The Creation by Haydn. Concert tickets from The Novium.



3 Music. Chichester’s La Havana Jazz Club is offering an evening with vocalist Imogen Ryall on Friday, May 11. Organiser Nic Saunders said: “This will be a great evening of swinging standards and beautiful ballads as Imogen will also be backed by the Nic Saunders Trio featuring world class-drummer Darren Beckett and one of the favourite bass players on the scene, Nigel Thomas.” Entry on the door is £7 with £4 for students. To book a seat call/text 07709939993. La Havana Jazz Club. 3 Little London, Chichester, PO19 1PH.



4 Museum. The Novium Museum in Chichester is encouraging people to dig out childhood favourites such as old toys, games tables and boxes, dolls, chess sets, Dinky toys, rocking horses, steam models and train sets for a special valuation day at the museum with Henry Adams Auctions. The valuation day will take place on Thursday, May 10 from 11am-3pm. Valuations are provided by Henry Adams Auctions on a free, no obligation basis, and are limited to five valuations per person. If you are tempted to go on to sell your items at auction, Henry Adams will donate their commission from the sale to support The Novium Museum.



5 Art. Bioethical legal cases are the inspiration for an exhibition by Susan Shafrir who used to live in South Bersted, but now lives and works in Haifa, northern Israel. The exhibition is at the Oxmarket until May 21.



6 Art. Students are taking a major step towards their future careers with the fine-art BA (Hons) degree show in the University of Chichester’s artOne building. The show runs from Friday, May 11-Thursday, May 17 (weekday opening 11am-6pm; weekend opening 11am-4pm; walkabout with exhibiting students, Tuesday, May 15, 5:30-8pm. Free.



7 Art. Arundel-based contemporary landscape artist Frances Knight (top circle) offers her solo exhibition New Light at the little art gallery, West Wittering until May 13.



8 Theatre. The Minerva season at Chichester Festival Theatre opens with random/generations, a double bill of plays by debbie tucker green, May 4-June 2. random: a blistering play, told through the eyes of a young woman, explores the unbearable sense of loss felt by a family. generations: in the cradle of their South African family, Boyfriend and Girlfriend are beginning their lives together. www.cft.org.uk



9 Museum. On Saturday May 12 there is an opportunity to explore one of the most fascinating and turbulent periods in the story of Roman Britain at Fishbourne Roman Palace. Using the original classical writings, Latin expert George Sharpley will guide you through the early years of the Roman occupation of Britain, leading up to the explosive rebellion of the Iceni tribe. More details from the venue.



10 Art. Chichester Art Trail runs on Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13 when the studios will be open from 10.30am-5.30pm each day. Trail guide booklets, which contain the listing of all artists and their venues, are available from the Oxmarket or can be downloaded at www.chichesterarttrail.org.

