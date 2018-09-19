Ten things coming up in the Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Music. Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s next concert on September 30 sees the orchestra joined by celebrated Turkish pianist Idil Biret, one of the most recorded classical musical artists in history. The Assembly Hall concert starts at 2.45pm and tickets are available from Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

2 Theatre. Husband-and-wife team Gary and Sue Krost have devised Worthing’s very first theatre trail. They have secured 11 venues over successive weekends in September, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 21, 22 and 23 and September 28, 29 and 30. The venues will be Bar 42, Brunswick And Thorn, Cellar Arts Club, Cheers Ii, Coast Café, Tangerine Bar, The Alexandra, The Charles Dickens, The Cricketers, The Libertine and The Swan.

3 Art. Worthing’s Colonnade House is hosting Desiree Hart’s exhibition of wildlife art Fur & Feathers in its main gallery from September 18-23. She said: “Like many artists my passion for painting wildlife started at an early age. Enjoying the beautiful Kent countryside and my love of horses stayed with me into my adult life. I now understand the importance of keeping our wildlife habitat protected for their survival and wellbeing.”

4 Theatre. This autumn, Blackeyed Theatre bring to the stage a new adaptation of The Sign of Four, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s epic second Sherlock Holmes novel. Adapted and directed by Nick Lane, with music composed by Tristan Parkes, the world premiere embarks on a six-month UK tour this September, which plays at the Connaught Theatre from Thursday, September 20-Saturday, September 22. Tickets from Worthing Theatres box office.

5 Art. Creative Waves have transformed Worthing’s pier with their colourful rainbow and two new exhibitions celebrating Worthing’s seaside heritage. They will be on show until at least October. The exhibitions are part of their Heritage Lottery funded community project Pop Up on the Prom, which focuses on and celebrates the past 200 years of Worthing’s promenade. Worthing-area school children have been learning about their town’s history through interactive research workshops at Worthing Museum.

6 Theatre. Clare Burt, Joanna Riding and Gary Wilmot lead the cast in Flowers For Mrs Harris at Chichester Festival Theatre until September 29. Ada Harris spends her days dusting, darning, polishing and scrubbing. But her first glimpse of a ravishing Christian Dior dress sets her off on a journey that will change her life forever... Tickets from the CFT.

7 Music. paris_monster will headline the Prince Albert in Brighton on September 20. Spokesman James Wallace said: “Beat-driven, employing heavy elements of funk and soul, paris_monster closes a gap between synthesised sound and garage; between modern detail and old-school grit. Solid earth. Soaring soundscapes. A mass of noise. Volatility. Vocal singularity. In autumn of 2017 paris_monster began recording their first full-length LP, set to be released in early 2019. The album solidifies their dirty, glitchy, lyric-centred, groove-based sound. It will be a milepost in their search for a focused and flexible musical approach. Elements of funk and soul join with lyrical themes of bygone eras in rural settings, characters lost and mortality confronted. These themes stand in stark contrast to pounding grooves and electronic mayhem, creating depth and dimensions.”

8 Auditions. Worthing Theatres and Paul Holman Associates will be holding open auditions for children aged nine-12 to appear in their pantomime Aladdin this Christmas. In their open auditions, which take place at the Assembly Hall, Worthing on Sunday, September 23, they will be looking for little stars to take on the acting roles of the Junior Police Force, as well as two teams of dancers to play the Villagers and the Jewels. The auditions will take place from 10.30am and children must be 4’11 and under, with dance experience required for the non-acting roles. Producer Paul Holman said: “This is a great opportunity to involve young people from the local community as we’ve done in the previous two years with Peter Pan and Snow White. We hope to see as many of you as possible there as we welcome some of our future stars of the stage. This year’s pantomime promises even more music, magic and laughter, and we want young people to be a part of that wonderful experience.” For further information regarding the auditions, email Jenny Elsden at jennyelsden@talktalk.net. Aladdin runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, Nov 30-Jan 1.

9 Exhibition. An exhibition at Worthing Museum & Art Gallery explores Europe as a safe home. The exhibition brings together the work of four contemporary artists Delaine and Damian Le Bas, Alex Michon and Julia Horbaschk. Archive material, objects and art works from Worthing Museum’s collection also supports the theme. Emma Walder, art and exhibition curator at Worthing Museum & Art Gallery, said: “Safe European Home? speaks of people from all around the globe who have looked to Europe for a safe home, as well as those within Europe who have looked to the UK. This subject will continue to be just as significant in today’s climate and in the future.” Until Oct 13.

10 Music. Molotov Jukebox featuring actress Natalia Tena (Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter films and Osha in Game of Thrones) play The Haunt, Brighton on Thursday, September 27. Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “Molotov Jukebox’s music has been described as explosive and eclectic. he band started out as a two-piece with Natalia playing accordion and her partner Sam playing Balkan fiddle. They became a six-piece with the addition of trumpet, bass, drums and guitar.” Doors 7pm; 01273 736618.

