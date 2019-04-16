Two-day Doctor Who convention returns to Sussex

Following the success of The Capitol 3 last year, the Doctor Who Appreciation Society has announced a two-day celebration of all things Doctor Who this month.

The Capitol IV is at the Arora Hotel Gatwick on Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28.

The convention will feature guest panels, on-screen presentations, autographs, a photo studio, merchandise and more.

Guests include: Steven Berkoff, Richard Franklin, India Fisher, Julian Glover, Louise Jameson, Katy Manning, Peter Perves and Jane Slavin.

Weekend tickets cost £99 (accompanied under 16s £55) for DWAS members and £109 (accompanied under 16s £60) for non-members. Under 16s must be accompanied by a ticket holding adult.

Arora, the four-star hotel, is located in the heart of Crawley.

Find out more about the event and purchase tickets at www.dwasonline.co.uk. People can also find out more by emailing events@dwasonline.co.uk or writing to DWAS Events, PO Box 1011, Horsham, RH12 9RZ.

Please do not contact the venue directly about the event.

