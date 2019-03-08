Vast range of new skills to be learned at West Dean College

West Dean College of Arts and Conservation has confirmed more than 400 spring/summer 2019 short courses including more than 100 new courses, with 30 new tutors, ranging from Animation Studio – develop a creative project (July 22-25) to Mammal taxidermy (August 26-28).

Course trends for 2019 see a strong emphasis on the environment with Creative papermaking with natural colours (July 15-18) with artist and papermaker Julie Ponsford and Making ceramic glazes from found materials (September 15-20) with environmental potter Miranda Forrest. Students will be encouraged to use their senses in a totally-different way by tutor/composer Jez Riley in French through Field recording – the art of located sound (September 27-29).

Spokeswoman Rachel Aked said: “Vibrant coloured glass is combined to create Glass-kiln striped vases and coasters (April 28-May 1) with designer-maker Aline Johnson. Across mediums, colour is ever-important this year, whether trying your hand at indigo dyeing or Painting, colour and expressionism (April 7-10), exploring intense colour with tutor Nick Bodimeade. Weaving will come to the forefront with a variety of courses such as Willow basketmaking – beyond the basics (April 25-28) with acclaimed contemporary basket maker Mary Butcher.

“West Dean is known for its award-winning garden and landscape, so there is no surprise that there are courses relating to gardening, photography and painting outdoors as well as those inspired by the surrounding flora; whether it be through painting, flower arranging or textiles. Courses include Connecting landscape to practice – for artists, writers and makers (April 29-May 1) with Katie Sollohub, Botanical photography (August 30-September 1) with Kevin Dutton and a garden design masterclass with garden designer and TV presenter James Alexander-Sinclair (March 16).”

Alison Baxter, head of School of Arts, said: “Whether you are inspired to try something new this season or want to transform your practice learning new techniques and exploring new ideas, the courses at West Dean offer a huge variety of choice. With courses ranging from experimental printmaking to weaving willow baskets, the College offers the opportunity to learn traditional and contemporary arts and crafts in fully-equipped professional studios. For some, a short course can set them on the pathway to further study such as the part-time Foundation degree, Diploma in Art and Contemporary Craft, or even an MFA – it is never too late to explore a new career or develop a life-long ambition and these courses are a wonderful starting point.”

“The courses are open to everybody (over the age of 16 years) from the complete beginner to seasoned practitioner who can learn to create, craft and grow under the tuition of expert professionals in their fields. Prices start from £83 upwards.

“Not only does West Dean have one to seven-day courses, from beginner to advanced levels, they also have summer schools aka creative retreats. So if you are looking for a different type of break this summer, courses vary from The art of play – making automata and narrative sculpture (July 26-August 1) with Rachel Larkins to Woven tapestry as sculptural forms and objects (July 26-August 1) with Cos Ahmet.”

http://www.westdean.ac.uk



