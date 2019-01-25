Vice - Film Review (5 out of 5)

Adam McKay’s a clever guy. Someone who can create a movie like this with its complex editing and fascinating film techniques deserves a bunch of awards.

We had a good glimpse of his talent in 2015’s The Big Short, although even The Other Guys (2010) wasn’t straightforward.

Vice throws the traditional three act formula out of the window, messes with the timeline, breaks the third wall and is even narrated at times by a most unusual source. It also has a bizarre transition point in the story midway through that will throw you!

The movie is about the life of the former American vice-president Dick Cheney, with the amazing Christian Bale getting totally immersed in the role by piling on the pounds.

Cheney has kept fairly quiet about his life and involvement in politics, so this can’t be the official biography but a lot of research was done.

And there are some disturbing insights into a man who held enormous power, even though the vice-president (to George W. Bush) was supposed traditionally to be a mere figurehead

Although Bale deservedly takes the plaudits, the rest of the cast is pretty special, with Amy Adams (as Cheney’s wife), Steve Carell (Donald Rumsfeld) and Sam Rockwell (George W. Bush) all in top form.

The unusual editing may not be to everyone’s liking but for me it’s a refreshing and exciting way to put forward a story.

It may be early days, but this will take some beating as my favourite film of the year.

Film details: Vice (15) 132mins

Director: Adam McKay

Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol