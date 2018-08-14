Win a copy of Patrick Melrose DVD starring Benedict Cumberbatch!

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) has returned to our TV screens with a mind-blowing performance as the eponymous Patrick Melrose – and copies of the DVD are up for grabs.

We have got three copies to give away.

To win a copy, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Patrick Melrose in the subject line or write to Patrick Melrose competition, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on August 28. Please confirm that you are over 18.

Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed. The prize is being offered by Aim Publicity.

Cumberbatch plays a deeply troubled man struggling with his past and out-of-control drug-fuelled present. Based on the novels by Edward St Aubyn and adapted by renowned writer David Nicholls (One Day), this Sky original production arrives on DVD from Acorn Media.

The critically-acclaimed series depicts five chapters in the life of the troubled Melrose, from his abusive childhood to his drug-addled adulthood and co-stars Hugo Weaving (The Lord of The Rings) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) alongside an outstanding ensemble cast. Following its run on Sky Atlantic this sometimes dark but sparklingly sharp drama is released on DVD.

We first meet Patrick Melrose the professional gadabout and hedonist extraordinaire in the early 1980s. He’s a witty, privileged twentysomething who’s partial to pretty much every narcotic imaginable, but when news of his father’s death breaks, who knows if it’s the heroin or their terrible relationship that causes him to react with such indifference.

Patrick must dutifully collect his father’s remains from New York, where, he confidently declares he will get clean.

But getting sober in the Big Apple is less a piece of cake, more a rancid slice of cold turkey. He’s soon hitting the city’s seedier back streets to score a fix of anything and everything on offer.

Title: Patrick Melrose.

Cat No: AV3496 RRP: £24.99.

Running Time: 300 mins approx. Certificate: 18.