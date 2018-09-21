Worthing awaits the artist known as the Frogman!

Worthing awaits a visit from the artist dubbed The Frogman when he travels back to the old country on his latest tour. Room With A View, 26 Warwick Street, is offering a preview with the artist present on Friday, October 5 from 6.30-8.30pm.

Jane Hill, a partner in the business, said people can expect flamboyance when Tim Cotterill – the biggest selling bronze artist in the world today – returns to the venue.

There is no charge for admission. Simply turn up on the day, but to guarantee admission Jane recommends reserving your place in advance (01903 217600 or gallery@roomwithaviewfineart.com).

“Tim makes bronze frogs and is known as The Frogman. He grew up in this country and he just absolutely adores nature, and frogs were one of the things that he just latched on to. He really is a nature freak and just loves the colours and general shape of frogs. He has been selling these bronze frogs for about 20 years. He is British but he moved to California just over 20 years ago, and the frogs took off 20 years ago. And there are huge collectors around. The average collector will have anything between 15 and 30 frogs in their collection. They start off one inch by two inches by one inch, and they go all the way up. We have got a three-foot frog coming for the show, but he has done sculptures that are taller than eight foot, a frog on a bamboo cane. We saw his work at another gallery. There are only 23 galleries in this country that are licensed to sell his work. You have to go through pretty heavy training. They look at you and they look at your gallery and see that you are going to represent him in the correct manner. This is our second show with him. He came over last September. He comes over once a year, and he usually goes around eight or nine of the top-selling galleries in the country and will do a show with them. The nearest one to us on the south coast is Bournemouth. We have met him four times. He is flamboyant. He is a large gentleman. He drives a Harley Davidson. He is a motorhead. He is an ex-engineer. His frogs are beautifully balanced. You can see his engineering skills. But he is a big personality. When he is in the building, you know about it. He is just hysterical. He had us in fits of laughter. The show is a two-hour show, a preview really where people are invited to buy.

“We put on champagne and nibbles and prosecco, and people come in and meet him. He will come in and talk to anybody and he also does quizzes. He is great fun. He is such a large personality, and it will be a really, really good fun evening.

“We had more than a hundred people last year. This year we are anticipating even more than that. We advise people to come along early or to reserve their place in advance.”

The Worthing date is the final stop on his current tour.

