Young Hurstpierpoint photographer shortlisted for international competition

A young volunteer from Hurstpierpoint has been shortlisted in an international photography competition.

Roseanna Leach’s photo was chosen out of nearly 300 entries from across the world in a competition capturing the impact and experiences of young volunteers on the UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme.

Roseanna, 21, took the photo whilst volunteering in Ghana from January to March 2017 with the international development organisation.

Roseanna photo depicts George, a local artisan who she met through her work. She took this photo of him while he was making products out of nylon rope and plastic bags to sell.

ICS brings together young people from the UK and developing countries to volunteer in developing countries in Africa and Asia.

Since 2012, ICS has enabled more than 17,000 young people from the UK to volunteer overseas.

Before leaving for Ghana, Roseanna, fundraised £1500 which will ensure that communities in developing countries can continue to benefit from the work of volunteers.

Roseanna said: “Our project focussed on changing attitudes towards disability in the community and enabling disabled people to access opportunities by making them aware of their rights.

“It was here that I met George, who made chairs, beds and doormats out of plastic bags and nylon rope. His work was amazing, and really good quality, but it didn’t get the volume of business he needed. I took photos of his work and taught him how to send photos by email, so that he could show his products to potential buyers.”

Felicity Morgan, director of ICS, said: “Thanks to UK aid, young volunteers are making a positive difference in the world’s poorest communities. Roseanna’s photo gives a snapshot of just some of the great work being done, and we’re proud to celebrate them this International Volunteer Day.”