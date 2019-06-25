Burgess Hill illustrator on the artists that inspire her

Artist Amy Leonard feels that illustration and English are closely connected. It is why she studied English with the Open University after studying a two year BTEQ National Diploma in illustration at City College Brighton and Hove (now Greater Brighton Metropolitan College).

“For me it’s all about communication and storytelling,” she explains.

Strawberries

“I find writing to be an aesthetic experience too.”

Amy’s work starts with portraiture and character design.

“In my latest work I take textures and lines made with ink, and then assemble them into a composition digitally,” she says.

“There’s something about the spontaneity of the ink textures on paper, balanced with the tight control and ability to tweak and edit in the computer that creates images that can be awkward and stylised, but fresh and unusual.

Lily

“Ink is very unforgiving, and I don’t like sketching first, because part of the fun is the permanence, the inflexibility and the surprise of the material.”

She only settled on ink as her primary medium a couple of years ago, as Amy noticed that many of her favourite artists were ones working with black lines on white paper.

“This lead me to really nail my colours to that particular mast,” she explains.

“There’s something liberating about limiting myself.

“Unlimited potential can be stifling, I found that when I made the limits of how I worked very slight, it meant I had to be decisive and push projects in specific ways.

“This is creates a forward motion which is always challenging and interesting.”

Artists and illustrators she looks up to range from Ronald Searle, who was a POW in Japan in the second world war who made hundreds of drawings during his capture and managed to smuggle them out, to Quentin Blake.

“He does his sketches first, and then lays paper over the top on a light box, he gets his spontaneous ink characters full of movement by drawing with ink over the top of his pencil plan,” she enthuses.

“Then there is Ralph Steadman who almost makes me want to give it all up. He does the whole lot with his dirty pens in a studio at his home.

“He never sketches first, and these days splatters first and builds up images around those splatters. He puts his rebel spirit into everything he touches, and I think that’s pretty cool.”

Describing her style as ‘eccentric, awkward, mischievous and bold’ she says she is inspired by ‘so many things’.

“I procrastinate a lot because I would like to hold the world.

“I mean, that someday I’d like to work out how to hold the whole world of inspiration in my work.

“It’s not possible, but it would be nice to communicate all the nuance of what I mean at once. I guess that’s why I continue.

“I love fashion and rock and roll, literature, nature, darkness, imagination, surrealism, dreams and magic.”

Amy also takes on portrait commissions through her Etsy shop.

“My favourite was one I made earlier this year of a couple was excellent, it was a demonic Halloween costume.

“They wanted it immortalised in my signature style.

“It was so much fun to work on.”

She also sells postcards and zines through her shop.

For more information, visit www.amyelizabethleonard.com, email amyleonardcreative@gmail.com or visit her shop www.etsy.com/ca/people/amyleonardcreative



READ MORE

Shoreham illustrator on capturing those magic family moments

Meet the printmaker behind Brighton and Hove Artists Open Houses brochure image