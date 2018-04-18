Couples sought to take part in Come Dine With Me

Hit television show Come Dine With Me is looking for couples to take part in its new series.

The ITV series is looking for couples in Brighton and Hove and the surrounding areas, such as Haywards Heath, Lewes, Firle, Worthing, Shoreham, Eastbourne, Plumpton and Fulking.

Couples must be over 18, available for filming between June 13 and 15, and not working or trained as a professional chef.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Do you and your partner host the best dinner parties in town? Think you and your partner have what it takes to walk away with a £1,000? If so, you could soon be part of the nation's most favourite teatime show."

To apply, send your name, age, contact details, postcode and a little bit about yourselves to cdwm@shiver.tv