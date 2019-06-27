10 things coming up in Brighton and Worthing

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Talk. On the lower lawns of Arundel Castle on Saturday, June 29, speaker and bestselling author Tristan Gooley will be taking his audience on a navigational journey of his expeditions– in aid of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. Spokeswoman Lucy Ashworth said: “He will be describing the ancient techniques of natural navigation in the desert, on ice, in the jungle, scaling mountains, sailing on oceans, touring the English countryside. He explains how natural navigation can enrich all journeys, large and small.” Tickets available www.eventbrite.co.uk.



2 Music. Angmering Chorale offer their summer concert in Angmering School Hall on June 29 at 7.30pm. The theme of this year’s concert is The Last Night of the Proms which will feature many traditional favourites such as Land of Hope & Glory, Rule Britannia and Jerusalem. In addition, they will sing Fantasia on British Sea Songs, See the Conquering Hero Comes and I was Glad. Our four nations will be represented by All through the Night, Danny Boy, Road to the Isles and The Rio Grande, a traditional English sea shanty. Tickets at £10, with students £7.50 and under-11s free, are available on 01243 554501 and from Cooper Adams and Owen Electrical. For more details, visit www.theangmeringchorale.org.uk.



3 Music. British jazz legend Chris Barber returns to Worthing celebrating his 70th year in music. Chris is one of the last British jazz legends around and an icon of traditional jazz in the United Kingdom. This season he starts celebrating his 65th anniversary as leader of his band on a full-time professional basis and 70th anniversary of starting his musical career. He will be performing together with The Big Chris Barber Band at the Pavilion Theatre on Friday, June 28 at 7.30pm.



4 Theatre. Wick Theatre Company’s summer production is a dark comedy from the mind of Alan Ayckbourn, in a special anniversary for director John Garland. Brother and sister, Martin and Hilda Massie, have recently moved to the Bluebell Hill Development, hoping to continue their quiet lives in new idyllic surroundings. Just as they are preparing for a housewarming gathering, their peace is shattered by a young trespasser in their garden. Neighbourhood Watch will be at the Barn Theatre, Southwick Street, Southwick from June 26-29 with tickets priced at £11. There is a group rate of buy ten get one ticket free, available via telephone bookings. Box office: 01273 597094 or online: www.wicktheatre.co.uk. 7.45pm.



5 Music. Organist D’Arcy Trinkwon returns to play four concerts featuring the works of Brahms, Schumann, Mendelssohn and Liszt on Arundel Cathedral’s 1873 Hill organ during June and July. The next is on June 28: Schumann – Complete works for organ & pedal-piano: 6 Studies in Canon Form, Op 56; 4 Sketches, Op 58; 6 Fugues on B.A.C.H., Op 60. D’Arcy said: “The three sets of works heard today all date from 1845. Schumann had suffered his first mental breakdown, but was renewed in spirit by his move to Dresden at the end of the previous year where he and his wife Clara then set about studying fugue. The Studies and the Sketches were in fact written for the newly-devised pedal-piano (an instrument which allowed organists to practise organ music at home) but the Fugues were written as a specific homage to the great Bach himself. The music is typical Schumann in its poetry, power and elegance.” The concerts start at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 at the door or on 01903 882297.



6 Festival. Thursday, July 4, 6.30pm. Outrunning The Demons, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. Festival chairman Phil Hewitt will be in conversation with Chichester-based novelist Kate Mosse about his new book Outrunning The Demons, tales of extraordinary people who have overcome trauma and adversity through the peace and perspective that running can bring. Marathon addict Phil was stabbed and left for dead in South Africa in 2016.



7 Festival. Thursday, July 4, 12.30pm. Jacquelyn Fugelle Song Recital, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. International soprano Jacquelyn Fugelle is joined by pianist Christopher Johnston in a recital including songs by Ravel – Cinq Melodies Populaires Grecques; Rodrigo – Cuatro Madrigales Amatorios; Jonathan Dove – Five Am’rous Sighs; and songs by Samuel Barber. Performed within the exhibition of paintings by Catherine Barnes and prints by Daphne Casdagli.



8 Festival. Saturday, June 29, 11am, The Studio, New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester, PO19 7XY. Saturday, July 6, 2pm, Chichester Library, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QJ. A Tribute To The Wit Of N F Simpson, Chichester Community Theatre. Three short plays by N F Simpson to celebrate the centenary of his birth. He was a proponent of The Theatre of the Absurd and his work mixes a comic brew from Lewis Carroll to W S Gilbert and The Goons. Gladly Otherwise, Oh and Have Done will together run about 25 minutes. Free admission.



9 Festival. Friday, June 28, 8pm. The Music Of George Harrison Live, The All Things Must Pass Orchestra, Alexandra Theatre (Regis Centre), Bognor Regis, PO21 1BL. A fantastic ten-piece band dedicated to the Quiet Beatle’s work. George Harrison wrote some of The Beatles’ most beautiful songs (Something, Here Comes The Sun, etc),



10 Music. Canadian folk duo The Bombadils are at Brighton Acoustic, The Lord Nelson, Brighton on July 1 at 8pm. Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “Nova Scotian maritimer Luke Fraser and Alberta prairie-girl Sarah Frank create beautiful harmonies and enchanting melodies with old folk songs, poetry, and original songs in a Canadian folk and contemporary bluegrass framework. Luke’s guitar, mandolin, and harmonies are the ideal counterpoint to Sarah’s sweet yet powerful vocals.”

