10 things coming up in Brighton and Worthing

1 Music. Sydney band Lime Cordiale are heading to the Prince Albert, Brighton on July 29. Spokesman Jim Green said: “This will be their first trip to the UK and Europe, having toured their home soil with the likes of Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley and Primal Scream, as well as performing over in the US at SXSW and CMJ. Hailing from Sydney, Lime Cordiale have already commanded legions of dedicated fans with their unique brand of indie pop. Over the recent Australian summer 15,000-plus fans jammed into 42 sell-out shows across the country, with another 5,000-plus fans at the band’s own The Squeeze Festival in June 2019. Their debut album, Permanent Vacation featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday, Indie Arrivals, Front Left and Apple’s Best of the Week.”



2 Theatre. Dr Bunhead’s Blast Off! arrives in Worthing, boldly blowing things up in the name of science TV’s most extreme stunt scientist (Brainiac, Blue Peter, The Slammer…) comes to Worthing’s for this joy-ride through the wonders of space science. Dr Bunhead will be at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on the Friday, July 26 and Saturday. July 27, with shows at 11am and 2.30pm.



3 Theatre. Rainbow Shakespeare are presenting Othello for their latest season in Worthing’s Highdown Gardens. Othello runs from July 23 to 28. Start at 7.30pm, gates opening at 6.15 for picnickers. Weekend matinees at 2pm.



4 Exhibition. Worthing Museum & Art Gallery celebrates the golden age of seaside holidays with a new exhibition Barking, Booths and Bottlers (Saturday, July 20-Saturday, August 31). Senior curator Gerry Connolly said: “The 1920s and 1930s were a golden age of seaside holidays when hordes of trippers visited Sussex resorts in search of sea, sun and fun. Entertainment was on hand not only from star names topping the variety bills at local theatres and concert halls but also from a host of talented performers whose makeshift stages were outdoors on the Prom or even on the beach itself. Barking, Booths and Bottlers celebrates these seafront entertainers and the novelties they provided.”



5 Comedy. Brighton is to stage the second semi-final of the 2019 Funny Women Stage Award. Spokesman Julian Hall said: “The leading showcase for British female comedy talent, the Funny Women Stage Award has arrived at the exciting semi-final stage in its annual search for the next household names. “The competition is now in its 16th year. Previous winners and finalists of the Funny Women Awards include Katherine Ryan, Zoe Lyons, Jayde Adams, Desiree Burch, Harriet Braine, Sara Pascoe, Sarah Millican, Susan Calman, Rachel Parris, Bridget Christie, Kerry Godliman and Roisin Conaty, with Thanyia Moore as the current title holder. The Brighton semi-final will be at Brighton, Komedia on Saturday, July 27 at 8-10pm (MC Julie Jepson). This year’s Stage Award semi-finalists – who have fought their way through 433 entrants – include Sarah Mann, Kemah Bob, Abi Clarke, Teresa Livingstone, Grace Mulvey, Laura Smyth, Mary O’Connell, Julia Stenton, Kate Feeney, Sian Davies, Karen Hobbs, Jen Rhodes, Ciara Jack, Jenan Younis, Yasmine (Jay Bennett), Ita Fitz, Alice Brine, Eva Bindeman, Krystal Evans, Helena Langdon, Eryn Tett, Catherine Burgis, Shelf, Jenny Collier, Celya AB, Suzie Preece, Becky Povall, Liz Guterbock and Ruth Hunter, Anne Gill, Kate Barron.



6 Music. Organist D’Arcy Trinkwon returns to Arundel Cathedral’s 1873 Hill organ. On July 26 he will offer a programme entitled Liszt – Great Organ Works: Prelude & Fugue on B.A.C.H; Évocation à la Chapelle Sistine; Variations on Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen; Fantasia & Fugue Ad nos, ad salutarem undam. “Liszt was the greatest celebrity performer of the 19th century; aristocratic ladies would swoon at his recitals (after they had thrown their jewels at his feet on the stage) and the world was in awe of his astonishing keyboard brilliance. Others – such as Clara Schumann – came to bitterly resent his enormous success. Liszt revived and enriched the organ’s repertoire with a number of monumental works. Those artists who can only access their spectacular virtuosity and not the deep spiritual power of the music and its conviction never get near the full picture: these works have the power to touch the soul and the heart, but to boil the adrenalin with awesome power.”



7 Music. Brighton Dome welcomes the return of Jazz Re:Fest for 2019, running on Saturday, July 27 from 12pm-8pm. Spokesman Daniel Mynett said: “Following a fantastic event in 2018 which was nominated for the Jazz FM Best Live Experience award, Brighton Dome welcomes the return of Jazz Re:Fest this summer. Produced by music promoters Jazz re:freshed and now in its seventh year, the family friendly one-day festival showcases the incredibly diverse, colourful, expressive and creative world of jazz music and alternative culture.”



8 Music. Rag’n’Bone Man will play a date at Brighton Racecourse on Saturday, July 27. Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “Following the phenomenal success of his debut album Human in 2017, featuring the huge hits Skin and Human, Rag‘n’Bone Man announces a summer racecourse show. “



9 Art. The Southern Ceramic Group will be offering a summer show in the Bishop’s Kitchen, Chichester Cathedral running from Saturday, July 27-Sunday, August 11 (open daily, 10am-5pm, free entry). The 2019 summer exhibition will showcase more than 600 exhibits from 60 ceramicists.



10 Theatre. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (July 15-September 7), directed by Jeremy Sams, Chichester Festival Theatre. Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too. And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems...

