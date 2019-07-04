10 things coming up in Worthing and Brighton

Things you won't want to miss..

1 Music. Worthing’s annual Summer Busk offers a day of live music and performers all day long throughout the town centre on Saturday, July 6. The event brings together the best of the towns musicians, young performers and volunteers to give the town a community day of live music and entertainment. Come into town from 10am-4pm to experience what promises to be a great day of live music on the high street, with something for everyone from jazz, rock, reggae and acoustic acts. You can visit stages at Montague Quarter, Montague place, St Paul’s and Cellar arts club.



2 Festival. Friday, July 5, 7.45pm. Tuesday, July 9, 7.45pm. Thursday, July 11, 7.45pm. Saturday, July 13, 7.45pm – Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, directed by John Hyatt, The Pergola Open Air Theatre, New Theatre Productions, West Dean Gardens, West Dean near Chichester, PO18 0QZ. Also Thursday, July 4, 7.45pm. Saturday, July 6, 7.45pm. Monday, July 8, 7.45pm. Wednesday, July 10, 7.45pm. Friday, July 12. 7.45pm – Tons Of Money by Will Evans + Valentine, adapted by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Barbara Macwhirter.



3 Festival. Tuesday, July 9, 6.30pm. Poetry and Music with Dame Patricia Routledge, South Downs Poetry Festival, Chichester Cathedral, PO19 1PX. Dame Patricia Routledge reads Keats’ immortal Odes to mark the bicentenary of their composition in this celebration of poetry and music, held in the atmospheric setting of the cathedral. With stimulating new poetry read by South Downs poets and live music performed by Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar.



4 Music. Steyning Jazz Club welcomes The Brownfield & Byrne Hot Six. Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Keeping the audiences happy we try to present a wide range of styles and the Brownfield & Byrne Hot Six will excite many a jazz aficionado. Relishing their undoubted success, since coming together in 2012, the Brownfield & Byrne Hot Six will be strutting their stuff at Steyning Jazz Club this Friday, July 5. With Jamie Brownfield on trumpet and Liam Byrne on tenor sax, backed by Mark Edwards, piano; Piers Clark, guitar; and Steve Thompson, string bass, from Brighton’s Smalls Jazz Club, this is a group that has developed their own distinctive band sound, whilst being inspired by the swing era musicians of the late 1930s and early 1940s, with music by Louis Armstrong, Bix Biederbeck, Fats Waller, early Duke Ellington and the John Kirby sextet, to name just a few. The band’s repertoire has been lovingly polished and honed by Liam Byrne, who is responsible for all the arrangements the band plays, especially reflecting the classic jazz repertoire of the period’s tightly harmonised horns and guitar set against a rhythm section backdrop.” Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ, 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. More information from Sid Bailey on 01273 430311.



5 Music. Singers Rechoired invite you to join them on Friday, July 12 at 7.30pm at Findon Valley Free Church for their summer concert. Spokeswoman Rachel Allan said: “We will be singing a selection of well-known songs to raise money for this year’s chosen charity, Hft Sussex. The concert is free but there will be a retiring collection and refreshments will be available to purchase in the interval with proceeds also going to the charity.”



6 Festival. Thursday, July 4, 6.30pm. Outrunning The Demons, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. Festival of Chichester chairman Phil Hewitt will be in conversation with Chichester-based novelist Kate Mosse about his new book Outrunning The Demons, tales of extraordinary people who have overcome trauma and adversity through the peace and perspective that running can bring. Marathon addict Phil was stabbed and left for dead in South Africa in 2016.



7 Writers. West Sussex Writers are hosting a showcase to learn more about the activities of everyday members. Spokesman Phil Williams said: “This is an opportunity for members to share their experiences with their writing with other members and the public. Not an evening of read work, but what the writing has led to, tips for others to follow, pitfalls for others to avoid.” The West Sussex Writers meeting will take place 7.30pm on Thursday, 11 at the Church Hall, Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive, Goring, £5 non-members, £3 members.



8 Comedy. Bring Your Own Baby Comedy offers grown-up comedy across a string of dates in Brighton – dates to which you are welcome to bring your babies. The comedy is at The Komedia, Brighton on July 9, August 20, September 10, October 8, November 12 and December 10 at 12 midday (www.byobcomedy.com). Bring Your Own Baby was conceived by best friends and professional comedians Carly Smallman and Alyssa Kyria. After new mum Alyssa suffered with post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter, they decided to help other local parents by starting a day-time comedy club in the function room above their local pub. The shows were so popular that they now host them at venues across the UK – and are now excited to be bringing the funnies to Brighton.



9 Theatre. The Mousetrap will play Theatre Royal Brighton this summer from Monday to Saturday, July 1-6. July. The scene is set when a group of people, gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Gwyneth Strong stars.



10 Festival. Saturday, July 6, 2pm, Chichester Library, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QJ. A Tribute To The Wit Of N F Simpson, Chichester Community Theatre. Three short plays by N F Simpson to celebrate the centenary of his birth. His work mixes a comic brew from Lewis Carroll to W S Gilbert and The Goons. Gladly Otherwise, Oh and Have Done will run about 25 minutes. Free admission.

Brilliant Chichester revival honours The Deep Blue Sea as a genuine masterpiece

Enjoy our photos of the Festival of Chichester 2019 launch

Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester

See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery