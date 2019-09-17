"Amazing comedy" is Worthing Theatres' October promise

Worthing Theatres are promising “amazing” comedy shows this October.



Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: ” With television favourite Jimmy Carr, comic legend Frank Skinner, hilarious ventriloquist Paul Zerdin and Dave Gorman, one of the UK’s most exciting and original comedy minds, what more could you want? Jimmy Carr brings his brand new show Terribly Funny to the Assembly Hall. There are only single seats remaining for his 8pm shows on both Wednesday, October 2 and Friday, December 13.



“The show is full of all kinds terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. So now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket!



“Frank Skinner is also at the Assembly Hall, again with only single seats remaining for his nearly sold out show on Saturday, October 12 at 8pm. This is an unmissable opportunity to see comic legend Frank Skinner performing his new show Showbiz, his first live stand-up show in five years.



“Paul Zerdin is back with his dysfunctional puppet family. Paul Zerdin’s Puppet Party is at the Pavilion Theatre on Wednesday, October 16 at 7.30pm. The show will have you in stitches.

“Starring everyone’s favourites Sam, Albert and Baby, there’ll be his new bodyguard, an urban fox, some hilarious audience participation – and a talking ice cream! The show is a mixture of master puppeteering, state of the art animatronic wizardry and a unique blend of edgy comedy.



“Dave Gorman will be touring to the Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, October 24 at 8pm with his new show With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint. As the title suggests, he’s bringing his laptop and projector screen with him so expect the King of Powerpoint comedy to have more detailed analysis of those parts of life you’ve never stopped to think about.”



http://worthingtheatres.co.uk

