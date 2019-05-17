An Evening with Paul Dorrell and friends is the Bognor Regis Music Club attraction

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, May 18 at 7pm will be An Evening with Paul Dorrell and friends.

Chairman Chris Coote said “The concert will include a wide selection of music by gifted performers with a local connection. Highlight of the evening will be performances by a baroque group, of suites and concertos by Vivaldi, Purcell and Bach, for an ensemble including Luke Haydon (harpsichord), Martin Cannings (viola) Graham Elliot (cello) and Paul Dorrell (flute). Martin Cannings will play a piece composed and accompanied by club member Rex Latter. Two Chichester University students are also taking part. Soprano Sophie Hurst will sing ‘Tis done I am a bride from The Yeoman of the Guard, Fear Not This Night from Guild Wars 2, and the Skye Boat Song, and Bethan Wardrobe (viola) will play the first movement of Glinka’s sonata.”

Both will be accompanied by Chris Coote (piano).

Chris said: “I am delighted that Paul has persuaded such a talented group of musicians with local connections to perform for us. For some of them this will be their first visit to the club and we look forward to hearing their performances”.

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620), or from the website http://www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

Outstanding performances in Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre



See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery