Artwork by ‘bright talent’ on show in Haywards Heath

Artwork created by graduates from the Art Academy London will be on show in Haywards Heath later this week.

Sponsored by human resources guru Cullen Scholefield and presented by Tim French MBE and It’s Magic, the Art Academy London Graduate Degree Show 2019 runs from July 25-27, at The Baptist Church, Sussex Road, Haywards Heath. Entry is by donation.

Thomas Golunski, a local portrait artist, who has recently completed his degree course will give an illustrative talk on Friday from 7-9.30pm.

The degree show is a valuable showcase for emerging artists and features works from graduating artists.

It promises to be a fascinating glimpse into the world of art through diverse media from painting, sculpture and print to ceramics, textiles and everything in between.

As the degree show comes south, it is a chance for Mid Sussex residents to get a taste of the future of art from a selection of bright talent.

This year, the show features paintings from Angel Kennett, who works mainly in oils and mixed media, inspired by living in the modern world and exploring different countries.

Lisette Put is a Dutch artist whose work is an exploration into her mind’s constant chaotic flow of thoughts and emotions.

Seema Manchanda produces work exploring the issues she confronts, while Idris Woodroffe’s interest lies in the mind’s ability to perceive and experience – using oils, acrylics, pigments and pastels.

Maša Travljanin is a Slovenian contemporary artist whose work comes from an investigation of human behaviour in relation to modern social norms in the form of sculptures and installation.

Sonia Stanbury, draws inspiration from the working of the human mind and unconscious imagery accessed during dream sleep and Kate Crumpler works mainly in painting, sculpture and performance.

Cullen Scholefield celebrates 33 years in business this October. Accredited with the Gold Investors in People Award three times in 2010, 2013 and 2016, her relationships with clients and suppliers last for decades.

Maureen Scholefield explains: “Business and arts are great companions. Successful businesses require ingenuity, creativity, and persistence. Artists share these characteristics and a sense of fun and laughter can also help us all get there!”