Award-winning comedian Vikki Stone returns to Worthing

Award-winning comedian Vikki Stone returns after her scene-stealing turn in Worthing Theatres Pantomime

As seen and heard on BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show, BBC One’s John Bishop Show and the BBC Proms Podcast, award-winning comedian and musician Vikki returns to Worthing with her brand-new show at the Connaught Studio, Friday, September 20 at 8pm.

Vikki was the evil Abanazar in Worthing Theatres’ 2018 Christmas pantomime, Aladdin. As well as her roles acting for children’s TV shows such as Titch and Ted, Dick and Dom’s Hoopla, and CBBC’s Comedy Palace, she also appeared in the BBC Music film Ten Pieces II, which was in cinemas, as well as on BBC2 and CBBC.

In 2011, Vikki won the Soho Theatre Stand-Up Award, and her debut show the same year was nominated for Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival. Her subsequent shows enjoyed sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Soho Theatre as well as on tour.

Vikki has filmed a TED talk at CERN, as well as being commissioned to write a comedy choral piece for the National Youth Choir of Great Britain, which had its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall.

She is currently working on her debut musical.

Vikki is a former member of the National Youth Music Theatre and has appeared in many stage plays and musicals including Sweeney Todd, Beauty and The Beast and The Firebird and many others.

Tickets for Vikki are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206.

Tickets are also available online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk



