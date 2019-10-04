Big names line up at Cuckfield Book Festival

Cuckfield Book Festival promises wide-ranging delights over the weekend.

Spokeswoman Caroline Lillywhite said: “Ockenden Manor is once again the venue for what should be an intriguing evening as Robin Ince is our guest. Robin is well known for his joint hosting with Brian Cox of the BBC R4 programme The Infinite Monkey Cage and his book I’m a Joke and So Are You uses the life of a stand-up comic to explore some of the biggest questions we all face. Robin will be introduced by Hermione Cockburn, born and brought up in Cuckfield and now Scientific Director at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh. (Ockenden Manor Hotel, Friday 4th October 7.00pm for 7.30pm).

“Author sessions start on Saturday morning at 10.30am in the Queen’s Hall. The two days are packed with authors on subjects such as royalty, mindfulness, postcard collecting, immigration, history, crime, espionage, politics, theatre, bookselling, gardening, cycling… and much more. Authors attending include Jenni Murray, Robin Ince, Penelope Lively, John Crace, Andrew Lownie, Simon Williams, Isabelle Grey, Tim Waterstone, D J Taylor, Rachel Hore and Jill Dawson.

“There’s a crime-writing workshop from Peter Guttridge and a delicious tea at Ockenden Manor on Sunday afternoon will be enhanced by a poetry reading from Greta Scacchi.

“For children, on Saturday 5th October, the Old School in Cuckfield will be packed with fun. There are four events for young people ranging from three years to 13; Pat Hegarty is a local author whose book Moon is an apt title for this year when we are marking the 50th anniversary of Man’s Moon landing. Pat will running an activity session for under sevens. Knife and Packer, and Lauren Ace will also be running sessions. Lauren is the winner of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize Illustrated Book of the Year 2019.”

Tickets are still available for some events. You can purchase them at Marcus Grimes Estate Agents in Cuckfield (until Friday) or online, plus on the door subject to availability.

Visit https://cuckfieldbookfest.co.uk/

