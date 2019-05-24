Busy classical concerts programme confirmed for The Hawth in Crawley

The Hawth has confirmed an enticing programme of classical concerts and recitals for 2019-20.

Francesca Dego will be the violin soloist at the first concert of the season which will be entitled Italian Romance and will take place on Friday, October 11.

Dego is considered one of the most sought-after young violinists on the international scene. Signed in 2012 by Deutsche Grammophon, she released her first concerto disc featuring works by Paganini and Wolf-Ferrari alongside the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Daniele Rustioni in 2017, winning widespread praise.

Autumn 2018 saw the release of her latest recital disc Suite Italienne, in which she pays homage to the aesthetic and influence of 20th-century Italian musical style.

Hawth spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor is promising an exciting season ahead: ““Don’t miss your chance to experience the visceral power of a live symphony orchestra at The Hawth. From the stirring sound world of Beethoven’s Symphony No 6, Pastoral, to the intense might of the Proms, and Mendelssohn’s buoyant Symphony No 4, Italian to Rossini’s iconic William Tell Overture, the 2019-20 Classical Series brings to you the most loved symphonic music in the repertoire performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Plus, back by popular demand, are RPO Miniatures, a carefully curated series of chamber concerts featuring music chosen and performed by the musicians of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. There are Christmas Trombones, Harp Flute and Cello, a String Quintet and Clarinet and Strings Miniatures to look forward to, in the intimate and close up studio setting.

“Prior to each concert in the theatre you can enjoy a 30-40 minute introductory event, concentrating on the works to be performed that evening. To make even more of your visit we recommend you sample our seasonal menu of freshly cooked, delicious restaurant food before your concert begins. Those wishing to book the whole season can make a subscription booking from Thursday, June 6, saving money and enjoying free pre-concert events. General booking for individual concerts opens on Thursday, June 13.”

In the meantime, there is still time to enjoy one last concert in the current classical season, with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing a Film Music Gala on Saturday, June 8, 3pm, featuring music from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and many more.

Tickets are available from The Hawth box office on 01293 553636 and online at http://www.hawth.co.uk.

The concerts include

Friday, October 11, 7.30pm – Italian Romance

Sunday, December 15, 3pm – RPO Miniatures: Christmas Trombones (Studio)

Sunday, February 16, 3pm – RPO Miniatures: String Quintet (Studio)

Saturday, March 14, 7.30pm – Beethoven: Celebrating 250 Years

Saturday, April 4, 7.45pm – RPO Miniatures: Harp, Flute & Cello (Studio)

Sunday 26 April, 7.30pm – The Grand Tour.

