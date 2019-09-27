Chart-busting podcast The Football Ramble bring live shows to Brighton and Guildford

The Football Ramble Live! is visiting Brighton’s Theatre Royal on Sunday, October 6 (8pm, tickets from £20).

Join the gang as they bring their chart-busting podcast to life on stage, casting an eye over the best – and most ridiculous – moments from the footballing circus. And if you can't make it to Brighton, they are also visiting Guildford, G Live on Friday, October 18 (call 01483 369350 or click here).

The stars are Marcus Speller, Jim Campbell, Luke Moore and Pete Donaldson who can’t wait to get out on the road...

What should audiences expect?

Pete: Videos, games, nuclear-level messing about and a wealth of football-related daftness!

Marcus: We definitely approach the live shows differently to the podcast. On the podcast we want to give our views on current footballing affairs. Whereas in the live shows, we just find the funniest things to talk about and have as much fun interacting with the audience as we can each night.

How far in advance do you start writing the shows?

Luke: The main bulk of the chat is going to be having a laugh and chatting about football, that’s what people expect. And that’s a bit tricky to plan ahead for.

Pete: The live show set pieces will feature throughout the tour, but we do change it up. It keeps us on our toes and maintains that energy of a live show.

How do you prepare before going on stage?

Jim: There’s definitely a tension before a live show but I think that’s true of any live performance.

Luke: Yeah, and one of the main concerns is finding out where Pete is before we go on. In Birmingham, there was about five minutes before we were meant to go on, the videos are playing, the lights have dimmed, and Pete is on a balcony somewhere behind the stage. I’m thinking how is he going to get down here, but somehow, he always turns up.

Pete: Everyone gets quite tense, I drink one beer, and everyone starts saying ‘Pete, stop drinking’. I say, ‘I’m in a good mood’. Then we all go on.

You like to mingle with the audience after the shows and have a drink. How important is that?

Luke: Free beers are very important! Seriously, you don’t want to close yourself off to that.

Marcus: It may sound like a cheesy thing to say, but when you look at a band on stage or footballers, they obviously have a major talent and you can be in awe of them. I don’t think anyone is in awe of us and I think that is our selling point and the authenticity of the podcast. It would be ridiculous for us not to mingle with the audience and listeners and have a laugh.

Pete: One audience member kept touching my face during some post-show drinks. Feel free to touch all of our faces.

Jim: It’s often not just podcast listeners that come to the shows too – the live shows definitely aren’t an exclusive ‘listeners only’ club, so it’s good for us to meet new audiences.

