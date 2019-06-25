Chithurst Buddhist Monastery offers an open day

Chithurst Buddhist Monastery invites you to an open day on Saturday 29th June, 2-5pm – an opportunity for the public to view the monastery and understand more about the life of the monks and nuns.

Chithurst Buddhist Monastery, Chithurst, Petersfield, Hants, GU31 5EU

Tel. 01730 814986

website: http://www.cittaviveka.org



