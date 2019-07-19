Circus workshops at Wivelsfield Village Day

Returning with a packed family event on a circus theme, Wivelsfield Village Day will be inviting you to ‘Roll Up! Roll Up!’ for a day bursting with fun and entertainment on Saturday, July 20 (10.30am-5pm).

Spokesman James Gander said: “New for 2019 the event – held on Wivelsfield Village Green – will play host to Panic Circus, who will be running free circus workshops and shows throughout the day. Kids and adults alike can try their hand at juggling, tightrope-walking or unicycling and enjoy the exciting shows including Punch and Judy, aerial performance and knife throwing!

“Village Day 2019 will also see the welcome return of Harris’ Traditional Fun Fair, Burgess Hill Marching Youth Band, the Falconry School, Miniature Steam Railway, Fun Family Dog Show and much more – including vintage vehicles, arena fun and games, and well over 50 trade and gift stalls from local businesses, clubs and groups.

“Visitors will be able to enjoy delicious food from the food court, featuring a mouth-watering selection of street-food traders and sweet treats, relax with a drink from the bar and then sit back and get ready to enjoy the live music at the third annual On The Green music festival.

“Now in its third year and running from 3pm until late, the On The Green music festival is featuring a fantastic line-up of local and national talent.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting such a varied and exciting event. Village Day is the largest community event in the calendar and we’re excited that Village Day 2019 will be packed full of entertainment that we hope will include something for everyone.

“It’s not just for Wivelsfield residents… come and join in the fun!”

More information and announcements can be found on the Wivelsfield Village Day Facebook page (facebook.com/WivelsfieldVillageDay).

Wivelsfield Village Day 2019 is on Saturday, July 20, from 10.30am until 5pm. The On The Green live music festival runs from 3pm until approx 10.30pm.

2019 is the 11th annual consecutive Wivelsfield Village Day event.

On The Green features artists including brother-sister Americana duo The Luck and Indie-disco band Arcade Hearts, alongside grassroots talent from the local area. Brighton-based folk-rock outfit 40 Shillings on the Drum are also on the bill, as well as country trio ORFILA and singer-songwriter Lotte Pearl, from Lewes.

“The festival is open to all, with visitors asked just to pay what they can into the donation boxes at the site. As well as the main stage, the event will also feature a selection of delicious street-food outlets and a licensed bar, plus traditional funfair rides until dusk.”

More information about the event, and the full line-up, can be found online at music.villageday.org.uk.

The event is run on a non-profit basis by a team of four – Cameron Wallis, Chloe Hodgson, Thomas Sayers and James Gander. All organisers are aged 20 or younger.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Four shows to see in Eastbourne. Click here.

Young actors can make their wishes come true in Disney’s Aladdin JR. Click here to read more.