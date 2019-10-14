Cliff Richard confirms Brighton date

Sir Cliff Richard has confirmed a Brighton date next year as he looks ahead to his 80th birthday.

He will be at the Brighton Centre on 10th October 2020.

Spokesman Mohammad Qazalbash said: “Sir Cliff Richard is indisputably one of Britain’s all-time greatest hit-makers with over 60 years in the British music industry. Cliff has staggeringly sold over 250 million albums worldwide ,achieved 14 number one singles, and 7 number one albums while also having huge success in films, musicals, and television shows that have all contributed to the legend that is Cliff Richard.

“Today Cliff & Live Nation are happy to reveal details about his forthcoming tour "THE GREAT 80 TOUR" a reference to his 80th birthday celebrations that will take place in 2020 around the final two live dates at the London’s one and only Royal Albert Hall. Tickets on sale Friday 25th October.

“The 2020 UK tour supported by Live Nation kicks off on the 23rd September in Gateshead Sage with dates scheduled throughout the UK, including Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall, Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall and two final nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Tickets for the U.K. shows go on sale to the general public on Friday 25th October 2019 at LiveNation.co.uk.”

Sir Cliff Richard’s U.K. Tour Dates:

September

23rd Sept 2020 Gateshead, Sage

25th Sept 2020 Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

27th Sept 2020 Blackpool, Opera House

29th Sept 2020 Birmingham, Symphony Hall

October

2nd Oct 2020 Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

4th Oct 2020 Sheffield, City Hall

6th Oct 2020 Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

8th Oct 2020 Bournemouth, Bic Windsor Hall

10th Oct 2020 Brighton, Brighton Centre

12th Oct 2020 London, Royal Albert Hall

13th Oct 2020 London, Royal Albert Hall

Tickets for Sir Cliff Richard will go on-sale to the general public on Friday 25th October 2019 at 9am at http://www.livenation.co.uk