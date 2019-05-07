Crossline Theatre offer trio of coming-of-age stories at Brighton Fringe

Crossline Theatre bring their new play Friday Night Love Poem to this year’s Brighton Fringe, performing at The Warren.

Producer Lauren Reed said: “Friday Night Love Poem, written by Crossline Theatre’s Natalia Knowlton, is a moving trio of coming-of-age stories; Kate is discovering what it really means to be a wife in her close-knit Christian community; Mia is beginning to push boundaries at school – pleasing boys as an easy route to popularity; and Cecilia is caught in the throes of her first love, battling the question ‘Am I ready yet?’

“These three young women explore their sexuality for the first time in a society that stigmatises female pleasure.

“In her latest work, emerging Chilean-Canadian writer Knowlton closely looks at the challenges that young women face when losing their virginity in a world fuelled by internet porn and bad sex education.”

Co-artistic director of Crossline Theatre Kara Chamberlain said: “We created Friday Night Love Poem to start a conversation about female pleasure and what we can do better for the next generation of young women. We want to ensure that the issues we explore are continued after the show comes down. That’s why we are holding post show discussions and providing opportunities for young women to share their thoughts and feedback with us, so that we can hear directly from them and help to break the taboo of female sexual empowerment.

“Crossline Theatre’s (wo)manifesto is to create new work that shares women’s stories inspired by their multicultural ancestry, their bodies and their social experiences and Friday Night Love Poem is no different, ending the silence on female sexual enjoyment.”

Friday Night Love Poem opens at The Warren, Brighton Fringe on Wednesday, May 8 at 6.45pm. Tickets start at £8 and can be purchased via the venue directly.

http://www.crosslinetheatre.com.

