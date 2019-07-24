Death-dodging Hat Fitz heads to Compton

Hat Fitz & Cara play Compton Parish Room on Friday, July 26 at 8pm (tickets from Bookends (Emsworth), Compton Village Tea-room, and www.wegottickets.com).

Promoter Mark Ringwood said: “He’s had his leg almost chomped off by a saltwater crocodile, been bitten by a deadly snake and a deadly spider – so the safe environment of Compton Parish Room is not going to faze him. If ever there was a survivor, it’s this man, Hat Fitz, a Queensland-based acoustic bluesman who’s dodged death on three occasions so far and has gone on to record more than ten albums, more than half with his wife and stage partner Cara Robinson whom he met ten years ago in County Antrim. Fitzy is a total one-off. He is more original than Seasick Steve, he plays a battered Reasonator Guitar which he rescued from as skip – ‘who else would want one in this part of the world?’ Despite this he’s brought his infectious music to literally all corners of the world.”

