Exhibition of 100 self-portraits by acclaimed Sussex artist Dejonge

Sussex landscape painter Grant Dejonge is taking a break from his most familiar metier to stage an exhibition of 100 self-portraits created and curated over 100 days.

Working in his rebuilt studio after fire destroyed many of his completed works the Plumpton artist set himself the task of replenishing his depleted repertoire using as many artistic techniques he could think of.

The result is a fascinating collection of eclectic images produced using a broad range of creative methods.

From the Baroque to the minimalist, Bacon to Banksy, from charcoal to digital photo-shop trickery and even drone footage stills .

Grant, 51, brings his own unique style to each of the genres he adopts using only his own image as subject matter. The new works were unveiled to the public on Friday, August 23, at the Artologie gallery in the picturesque village of Cuckfield near Hayward’s Heath in West Sussex.

The one-man exhibition runs for a fortnight.

Grant is better known across the southern counties for his en plein air (outdoor) depictions of the South Downs. Delighted to have been chosen to stage the event he says: “The gallery owner Wendy Rowark has been key to the completion of the project and the manner of its presentation to the public.

“Artologie is an independent enterprise and does its utmost to promote artists from all over the region whose works have achieved some measure of recognition,” says Grant, “so I’m privileged to be able to put this exhibition on.”

“It is an exhibition of existence,” says Grant “it seeks to illuminate, document and celebrate 50 years of life explored through self-portrait.”

The images were created over one hundred days from February until May of this year.

“There were times when I thought I wouldn’t be able to attain my target due to other pressing commitments but I have had a lot of support from my family,” adds Grant.

Gallery owner and curator Wendy Rowark says: “Artologie prides itself on being a progressive, inclusive endeavour. It provides a display and sales outlet to celebrate and promote the work of established local artists as well as artisan craftworkers and jewellery makers right across the county.”

Set among the beautifully preserved tiled splendour of what was once a

Victorian butcher’s emporium Grant is delighted with the historic venue.

“The period building provides an ideal environment for the exhibition and this is a rare chance to examine such a significant body of work all

in one place,” he adds.

“It’s a big ask to put your work on show, especially on this scale and I think we all have to be thankful for galleries like Artologie without which budding artists would have very little scope to show their work, in theflesh, as it were. In real time.”

Grant is well-known as a landscape painter but during the course of his long career he has dabbled in many different artistic disciplines.