Family fun coming up in Worthing and Brighton

Freckle Productions will bring the “purr-fect family treat “to the Brighton stage. Based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, Tabby McTat will play at Theatre Royal Brighton on Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6 as part of a UK tour.

Tabby McTat is a busker’s cat with the loudest of meows. He sings all day long with his best friend Fred until one day they get separated. Tabby finds shelter and a new life with all the home comforts a cat could dream of, but he soon misses his old friend. Will they ever find each other?

Brought to life on stage with original songs and Freckle’s distinctive style, Tabby McTat is a heart-warming story of friendship and loyalty, the producers promise.

Best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, Julia Donaldson is the multi award winning author of some of the world’s best loved children’s books.

JW Productions are presenting the Alan Ayckbourn classic Joking Apart for the summer season at Brighton Open Air Theatre.

Spokeswoman Jill Woolf said: “For Richard and Anthea everything in life just falls into place, with their warmth, careless charm, generosity and success they are a truly happy, golden couple.

“Over the years they invite their friends, neighbours and business partners to Bonfire Night, Midsummer, Boxing Day and eventually their daughter’s 18th birthday party. Perhaps it’s inevitable that the others suffer by comparison.”

Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Road Park, Dyke Road, Hove (BOAT); July 31-August 3, 7pm, Sunday, August 4, 2pm.

Trampolinist Max Calaf Sevé brings his outdoor show Dip to Worthing as part of Worthing Theatres’ Summer of Circus

Trampolinist Max will be joined by his musical, acrobatic friends for a light-hearted performance in a show that celebrates how humans find and connect with each other. There will be two free performances of Dip outside the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, August 3 at 11am and 2pm as part of Worthing Theatres Summer of Circus.

Tickets for Dip are free, but booking is recommended and can be done through the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206.

Marie Jones’ Olivier Award winning comedy Stones in His Pockets plays the Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday, July 29-Saturday, August 3 as the last date on its current tour.

A small village in rural Ireland is turned upside down when a major Hollywood film studio descends to make a historical blockbuster on location. Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn are employed as extras along with numerous other locals.

As cultures clash, it becomes clear that Tinseltown’s romanticised dream of Ireland is a long, long way from reality.

All the parts are played by just two actors.

