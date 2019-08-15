Family fun in the Worthing and Brighton area

Events you won't want to miss

Look Up is promising to wow Worthing audiences with an exciting, playful and energetic mix of circus, puppetry and theatre. Look Up is a celebration of what we can see if we step outside our everyday lives and embrace the world around us. The show takes place outside on a self-supported custom-made aerial rig and explores the relationship between circus performer, puppet and audience. This family show will be at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, August 17 at 11am and 2pm. Look Up follows Robyn, a child puppet, who is fearless, playful and not interested in phones or work, but instead has a curiosity with birds and flying. Why is everyone else only looking down? They’ll never be able to see birds if they only look down. Have these people forgotten how to look up? Look Up has been commissioned by Without Walls, Brighton Festival, Out There International Festival of Circus and Street Arts and Theatre Delicatessen.

Ladies evening is back at Fontwell Park on August 22 and comes promised as “one of the most stylish events in our racing calendar.” Spokesman Jo Pugh said: “ Get your friends together and get down to Fontwell Park for an amazing summer’s evening of glitz, glamour and plenty of fizz at one of the most picturesque racecourses in Sussex. Come dressed to impress to be in with a chance of winning our brilliant Best Dressed Competition. Not only will there be seven excellent races, there’ll be entertainment throughout the evening including a vintage photo booth! And we are finishing the night with Spirit FM Back to the 80s DJ set with a surprise guest to party the evening away from 8.30pm.”

Arundel Festival once again comes promised as the perfect showcase for the town. The festival launches on August 16 and runs until August 26, a packed celebration of both arts and community. In its 41st year, the festival will offer its now traditional theatre and gallery trails, a host of stage performances and music and entertainment in the streets and by the river Arun. The opening ceremony on Saturday, August 17 with a parade of Celebration Samba will get everyone in the party mood as the town launches its packed programme of events. arundelfestival.co.uk

Arundel’s Theatre Trail will be offering eight plays a day over eight days during the Arundel Festival. The line-up includes: 11am, Arundel Town Hall, Algorithm and Blues by Simon Brett; 12 noon, Arundel Football Club, Mill Road, Flat Pack Resolution by John Hill; 1pm, Arundel Tennis Club, Mill Road, Reading It Back by Gabriel Chanan; 2pm, Victoria Institute, An Absence Of by Suzanne Jeans; 3pm, 57 Maltravers Street, Vera by Simon Cross; 4pm, St Mary’s Gate Inn, Love Through The Ages by Mark Wakeman; 5pm, The Cathedral Centre, Fallen Leaves by Jeff Carter; 6pm Arundel Youth Club, School Lane, It’s Over Now by Lucy Lucy.

