Have you got what it takes to be a TeenStar?

A strong Sussex contingent is hoped for as organisers announce the national auditions for TeenStar 2019, including a date in Portsmouth on Friday, September 27.





Spokesman Andy Kettle said: “Following the auditions and regional rounds, the finalists then get to perform at the London O2.



“Exclusively for 19-year-olds and younger, TeenStar are on the lookout to find the best singers, dancers and dance groups from around the UK. Age categories are Pre-Teens (12 years old and under) and Late Teens (13 years old and older). The TeenStar singing and dance competition is a giant UK-wide search for the most vibrant young talent in the UK today, with TeenStar’s singing and dancing audition’s being held across the entire country.



“The TeenStar competition attracts over 9,000 entries each year, and the competition culminates in a spectacular National Grand Final, which in previous years has been held at The NEC in Birmingham and this year is back within The O2 in London. Previous judges have included Swoosh from Dance Group Flawless, Ryan Jenkins from TV show Dance Moms, West End Agents and producers from all major TV talent competitions!



“The TeenStar singing and dance competition is brought to you by Future Music, the company behind the discovery of artists such as Warner Music’s Birdy, Columbia Record’s Lucy Spraggan, Union J’s Jaymi Hensley as well as Luke Friend and Emily Middlemas, both finalists on The X Factor, plus the winner of this year’s ITV’s the Voice, Molly Hocking and BBC’s All Together Now winner and UK’s Eurovision representative Michael Rice.

Last year TeenStar crowned their first winning dance act, Scandalous Productions, who went on to perform on BBC television. Watch their winning performance on our YouTube channel.

“If you’re a pre-teen or teen singer or dancer and would like a chance to perform at the O2 and think you are right for this competition, enter now or for more information about the competition and how to enter go to: http://www.teenstarcompetition.co.uk”

Friday, September 27, Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea.

