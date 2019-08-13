Help decide who wins Horsham Battle of the Bands 2019

Spokesman Jamie Stanley said: “The People’s Choice Polls for this Saturday’s Horsham Battle of the Bands Cover Acts and Original Bands finals have been launched on the competition website www.horshambotb.co.uk.
"Primarily sponsored by local firm Woodstock IT, the finals are free entry this year and will take place in the Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park from midday on August 17.
"Fans of the finalists can vote already.
"The polls will close immediately after the final act in each competition so that the audience can have their say as well. The result of the polls will count as a fourth judge, alongside the decisions of the three esteemed judges so they can – and sometimes do – affect the result.
"There will also be circus workshops for kids and adults throughout the day courtesy of The Soapbox Circus, as well as a fully stocked bar and food stalls.”
12:00 - gates open
Cover Acts Final:
13:00 - Alter Ego
13:30 - Spanish Matinee
14:00 - The 19 Naughties
14:30 - Paul & Mike Stanworth
15:00 - 2018 Winners Headline Set: Red Mosquito
15:40 - Results
One band will win the prize of £250 and 3 free rehearsals at QM Studios.
Original Bands Final:
16:00 - Machina
16:35 - Danny Dangerously Band
17:10 - Tony Humphries
17:45 - Reveal the Road
18:20 - Parallax
18:55 - Cyanide Sundae
19:30 - 2018 Winners Headline Set: Son of Ugly
20:30 - results.
One band will win the prize of an AudioBeach Studios, Brighton & Hove single package, a single release with AWAL and photoshoot with Chilledvondub-Photographic.
All BotB events this year are free entry and part of Horsham Festival and the Year of Culture fringe.
“If you’re interested in getting involved as a volunteer on the day, as part of the organising committee or as a sponsor of the event, please email the team at info@horshambotb.co.uk.”
