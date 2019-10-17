Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirms Brighton date next year

On Friday 21st February he will play The Haunt, Brighton
Spokeswoman Katie Gwyther said: “Kiefer Sutherland has today announced that he will be returning to the UK early in 2020 for a string of UK dates (full dates below). Sutherland’s second album, the 10-song ‘Reckless & Me’, arrived earlier this year on a wave of praise and a deluxe edition of the album is available now via BMG. ‘Reckless & Me Special Edition’ includes the original album along with a bonus disc featuring Sutherland’s full concert in Berlin. Recorded on March 1, 2019 at SchwuZ in Berlin, Germany, the live disc captures an energetic and dynamically-tight set from Kiefer and his band.
“‘Reckless & Me’ delivers Sutherland’s Americana and country rock-infused songwriting style and highlights his gift of soulful storytelling. On the bonus disc, ‘Live In Berlin’, Sutherland gets to dive deeper into storytelling and reveals some personal anecdotes behind the songs.
“‘Reckless & Me’ holds beautifully arranged ballads and authentic country rockers such as the album’s lead single, ‘Open Road’, ‘This Is How It’s Done’ and ‘Something You Love’ – all delivered with Sutherland’s distinctive, whiskey-soaked and gravel-laced voice. Produced by Jude Cole, ‘Reckless & Me’ marks the follow up to Sutherland’s critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Down In A Hole’ (2016).”
UK Tour Dates 2019:
Monday 19th October – Hull, Asylum
Sunday 20th October – Manchester, O2 Ritz
Monday 21st October – Birmingham, O2 Institute
Tuesday 22nd October- London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
UK Tour Dates 2020:
Wednesday 19th February - Ipswich, Corn Exchange
Friday 21st February – Brighton, The Haunt
Saturday 22nd February – Blackburn, King George’s Hall
Sunday 23rd February – Nottingham, Rock City
Tuesday 25th February – Sheffield, Leadmill
Wednesday 26th February – Cambridge, Junction
Thursday 27th February – Liverpool, O2 Academy
Saturday 29th February – Dublin, Academy
Sunday 1st March – Leeds, Stylus
Monday 2nd March – Oxford, O2 Academy
Review: The Butterfly Lion at Chichester Festival Theatre
IN PICTURES - The Butterfly Lion
Riveting and disturbing - great start to life in Chichester's new Spiegeltent
Review: Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre
Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter
Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week
Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter
Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch